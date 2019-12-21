Rule not followed in staying JU special convocation

West Bengal Governor andChancellor of state universities Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturdayexpressed dismay over the decision of the Jadavpur Universityto put on hold the special Convocation to be addresed by him,saying no decision about Convocation can be taken without theapproval of the Chancellor

Earlier in the day, the JU Executive Council (EC)decided not to hold the Special Convocation scheduled onDecember 24 in view of the threat of students' bodies to showblack flag to the governor on that day

"The University Act makes Chancellor the head ofuniversity who presides over meetings of the Court which isthe highest (decision-making) body of JU. The EC cannot take adecision (to put convocation on hold) without the approval ofthe chancellor," he said.

