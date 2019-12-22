Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB guv asks JU VC to ignore EC resolution on special convocation, calls it illegal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 23:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 23:45 IST
WB guv asks JU VC to ignore EC resolution on special convocation, calls it illegal

A day after Jadavpur University authorities announced cancellation of the special convocation, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday shot off a letter to the varsity vice-chancellor asking him to ignore the "illegal" resolution. Left student unions, AFSU and SFI, termed the governor's move an "unwarranted interference into the autonomy of the institute" and threatened strong protest if he "does anything by force".

Dhankar, who is the chancellor of state universities, held the Executive Council resolution on December 21 to defer the convocation programme of December 24 "illegal and invalid" and said, "A question has arisen as to whether the Executive Council has acted in accordance with the powers conferred on it." Referring to a letter from the vice-chancellor on December 21 informing about the decision to put the convocation on hold, he said, "In your communication you have referred to me as chancellor of Jadavpur University following resolution taken by the Executive Council in its meeting of December 21."

"I thus invoke the power reposed in me as Chancellor... in terms of provision of the act which states if any question arises as to whether the Executive Council has acted in accordance with the powers conferred on it by or under this act, the matter shall be decided by reference to the chancellor whose decision shall be final," he said. "As vice chancellor you are obliged to proceed ahead ignoring this Executive Council resolution dated December 21, 2019," the letter from Raj Bhavan bearing Dhankhar's signature said.

"Please note that any disregard entails serious consequences for the concerned. Such a course would also have potential to adversely impact the students who may be conferred degrees in an illegal convocation," he said. Dhankar was referring to the decision to do away with the special convocation but go ahead with the annual convocation, which is addressed by the VC, on the same day.

Observing that the Executive Council had outrageously overstepped its jurisdictional competence in being judgmental about the decision, the governor said, "Compliance of this be forthwith communicated." The Raj Bhavan said in another communique that Dhankhar will be attending the Court Meeting, the highest decision making body of JU which is above the EC, on Monday as the chancellor of the university.

VC Suranjan Das could not be contacted for comments. The Students Federation of India and Arts Faculty Students Union in a joint statement said, "The students of JU will not tolerate the unwarranted interference of the governor in the functional autonomy of JU."

Threatening to hold a "strong demonstration" if the governor wants to do "anything forcefully," the unions said, "Unlike any protest of the BJP, our movement will be democratic and peaceful." An office-bearer of Jadavpur University Teachers' Association said they will request all stakeholders to ensure that the academic atmosphere of the premier institute is not hampered.

To a question, a JUTA member said, "We hope the Court Meeting will ensure that degrees are conferred on the students and researchers during the annual convocation on December 24." PTI SCH SUS SBN RBT AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Boeing spacecraft lands in New Mexico after mission cut short: NASA

UPDATE 1-Australian PM defends climate policies as cooler weather helps firefighters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Syria regime advances in Idlib, 9 civilians killed

Maaret Al-Numan Syria, Dec 22 AFP Regime forces have seized dozens of towns and villages in northwest Syria from jihadists following days of violent clashes, fuelling an exodus of civilians, a war monitor said Sunday. The fresh advances in ...

German union threatens Lufthansa strikes after Christmas

Frankfurt Am Main, Dec 22 AFP A German cabin crew union on Sunday threatened Lufthansa with fresh walkouts after Christmas as discussions to resolve a bitter dispute over pay and conditions failed to make progress. Speaking after the latest...

UPDATE 1-Battles lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

The White House on Sunday signaled comfort with plans by Senate Republicans to avoid new witnesses in President Donald Trumps impeachment trial, while a top Democrat seized on a newly released email on the withholding of U.S. aid to Ukraine...

Could have won both ODI, T20I series: Nicholas Pooran

After West Indies lost the series decider against India, Nicholas Pooran said that we could have won the ODIs as well as T20I series. We could have won both ODI and T20I series, Pooran said at the post-match conference.The 24-year-old batsm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019