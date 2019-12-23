Pondicherry University’s move to help rural youth commendable: President

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, graced and addressed the 27th Convocation of Pondicherry University today (December 23, 2019).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that whether it is a university or any other entity, finally we all are part of society, and we all have our responsibility towards society. He was happy to note that the social responsibility projects of the Pondicherry University have already registered remarkable achievements including the inauguration of community services such as blood donation, organ donation, eye check-up, photo exhibition and health check-up in Pondicherry University Community College. He was also happy to note that the Pondicherry University is on the way to become the first university to implement Swachh Bharat on the campus.

The President said that the Pondicherry University's move to open a community college to help rural youth is commendable. The motto of Pondicherry University Community College is "Education for Employment through Skills Formation". Educational activities are designed in line with the needs and demands of the local community. More specifically, the main objective of this College is to offer job-oriented courses based on the community demand for specific manpower.

(With Inputs from PIB)

