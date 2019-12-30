Students from Srinagar visit Northern Army headquarters

A group of 30 girl students on Monday visited northern army headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district and shared their experience of a 10-day educational tour with a senior officer, a defence spokesperson said. The students from areas around Srinagar interacted with Chief of Staff, ,headquarters northern command, Lt Gen Y K Joshi and expressed satisfaction on the tour to educational institutions in Delhi and Agra, Army PRO (Defence) Lt Col Abhinav Navneet said.

He said the tour, which began on December 20, also included visits to heritage sites. During their stay in Delhi, the students also got an opportunity to meet and interact with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, the spokesperson said.

The students' group was also hosted by the president of Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), Madhulika Rawat, he added. The exposure to places and personalities acquainted the young students with the standard of education and career opportunities available in the country, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.