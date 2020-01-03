Left Menu
Telangana Govt signs MoU with Mahindra Ecole Centrale in AI field

As per the MoU, Mahindra Ecole Centrale will provide skill development and consultancy in the AI segment and extend its Supercomputer Lab facilities for individuals and startups to build compelling propositions and solutions in the area of Artificial Intelligence.

Mahindra Ecole Centrale launched its Supercomputer Lab in August 2019 and is already working on several projects on Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning. Image Credit: Max Pixel

Government of Telangana and Mahindra Ecole Centrale (MEC) College of Engineering, Hyderabad, signed an MoU in the area of Artificial intelligence (AI) on the 2nd of January 2020.

"Public-Private Partnerships and sharing of resources is the way to learn and move way forward in the future. Government of Telangana is committed to building a startup ecosystem and we are happy to partner with the Government in helping the young entrepreneurs undertake even bigger strides in the area of Artificial Intelligence. MEC's focus on setting up world-class labs for the people researching/working in the segment will hopefully create a viable AI ecosystem in the state and the country at large", says Dr. Yajulu Medury, Director, Mahindra Ecole Centrale.

Mahindra Ecole Centrale launched its Supercomputer Lab in August 2019 and is already working on several projects on Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning. In order to address the requirements for faster computing performance and providing a robust platform for Deep Learning & Analytics and multi-disciplinary engineering simulations, the MEC Supercomputer lab was established at the MEC campus.

The Supercomputer Lab supports high-intensity computations both for Artificial Intelligence applications and for complex simulations in physical sciences and engineering, covering different aspects of fluid dynamics, structural mechanics, electromagnetics, integrated and optimized engineering design, molecular physics, and related fields.

