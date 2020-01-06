Cong, AAP, Left creating unrest in country, universities: Javadekar
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday condemned the attack on students and teachers in JNU and accused the Congress, AAP and left parties of creating an atmosphere of unrest in the country. "I condemn the violence which took place last night in JNU. Some elements from Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the Left are deliberately trying to create an atmosphere of violence and unrest in the country, especially in universities. This should be investigated," Javadekar tweeted.
Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police. Many were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.
