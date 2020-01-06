Students of different universities protest violence in JNU (Eds: Updating with details) Hyderabad, Jan 6 (PTI): Students of different varsities here on Monday held protests condemning the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, police said. Expressing solidarity with the JNU students and teachers, the protesters comprising groups of students, teaching staff and citizens staged demonstrations, raised slogans and took out rallies at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), University of Hyderabad, Osmania University and other places.

The MANUU fraternity led a peaceful march on the alleged brutal atrocities and rampage conducted by masked goons on Sunday night on the students and teachers of JNU, a press release issued by MANUU Fraternity said. Around 200 teaching, non-teaching staff and students of MANUU led a procession to the main gate of the university, holding placards and raised slogans of 'save students and teachers save university,' it said.

The family members of the staff also joined the march in large numbers. The protesters condemned the 'shameful act conducted on JNU students and teachers,' the release said.

Condemning the violence, a group of students under the aegis of Progressive Democratic Students' Union (PDSU) held a protest on the campus of Osmania University here and burned an effigy protesting against the ABVP. They raised slogans like We want Justice.

Earlier, a group of students and citizens gathered near Ambedkar statue on Tank Bund after midnight on Sunday andraised slogans like "Students Fraternity Zindabaad" and held placards that read "We are with you JNU". They raised slogans andheld a candlelight protest and later dispersed, a senior police official told PTI.

The protesters also raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government over the CAA. Similarly, a group of students under the banner of "HCU (Hyderabad Central University) Students Union" also protested against the violence in JNU.

Theytook out a rally late Sunday night on the campus of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here condemning the "brutal attack on JNU students" and blamed the ABVP for the violence and demanded the arrest of the culprits. Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march..

