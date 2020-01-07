Left Menu
Development News Edition

Matric exam results to be released during a live broadcast

The 2019 NSC examinations – which saw 790 405 candidates sitting for 147 question papers in 7 416 examination centers nationwide - successfully concluded in November 2019.

Matric exam results to be released during a live broadcast
The exam period went smoothly with only a few incidents reported across the various examination centers. Image Credit: Twitter(@DBE_SA)

The Class of 2019 matriculants is expected to be glued to their television screens tonight as Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announces the national results of the 2019 National Senior Certificate matric exams.

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) announced the private schools' matric results at midnight last night.

The Basic Education Department will release the state National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exam results this evening during a live broadcast from Vodaworld in Midrand, at 6 pm.

The 2019 NSC examinations – which saw 790 405 candidates sitting for 147 question papers in 7 416 examination centers nationwide - successfully concluded in November 2019.

Tomorrow newspapers will sell out as parents and family members of matriculants buy newspapers in order to search for their loved one's results. Learners will be able to head to their schools to find out how they fared in their exams - for what will for many be the last time they walk through school corridors.

The exam period went smoothly with only a few incidents reported across the various examination centers.

On the first day of exams load shedding affected learners writing the Computer Applications Technology (CAT) and Information Technology Practical examination. They were given the opportunity to write the paper at a later stage.

Service delivery protests also disrupted writing in the North West which led to the relocation of learners to other examination centers.

Meanwhile, the marking of scripts concluded on 14 December 2019.

The Council for Quality Assurance in Education and Training (Umalusi) has given its stamp of approval for the release of the NSC results.

At the media briefing on Friday, Umalusi Chairperson John Volmink said the 2019 national examinations went smoothly without any systemic irregularities.

Umalusi's quality assurance process focused on the external moderation of question papers for all subjects/ learning areas across all qualifications and assessment bodies.

It also focused on the verification of a sample of site-based assessment (SBA) marks, monitoring of the assessment bodies' state of readiness to conduct and manage the 2019 national examinations, monitoring the conduct of examinations, monitoring, and verification of marking as well as standardization of results.

Once matriculants receive their results, the focus will turn to Higher Education as the class of 2019 prepares for the next step in their education.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

US warns ships in Mideast waterways of possible Iran action

The US government is warning ships across Mideast waterways crucial to global energy supplies that theres the possibility of Iranian action against US maritime interests in the region. The US Maritime Administration put out the warning on T...

Pakistan's National Assembly passes bills to extend Gen Bajwa's tenure

Pakistans lower house of Parliament on Tuesday passed three crucial bills to give extension to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years, signalling the dominance of the powerful army, which has ruled the country for more tha...

Realme X50 5G goes official in China; price starts at CNY 2,499

After months of teasers and leaks, the much-awaited Realme X50 5G has finally been launched in Mainland China today. The first 5G-ready smartphone from Realme comes with a 120Hz display refresh rate, 64-megapixel quad rear camera module and...

England edges closer to victory, South Africa 170-4

Cape Town, Jan 7 AP England stayed patient and was rewarded with the wicket of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis to edge toward victory on the final day of the second cricket test on Tuesday. Spinner Dom Bess provided the breakthrough whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020