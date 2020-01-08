Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police on verge of cracking JNU case; remains extra alert after mobilisation of students

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 17:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 17:41 IST
Police on verge of cracking JNU case; remains extra alert after mobilisation of students

Police has got vital clues about the identities of masked men who attacked students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here and is on the verge of cracking the case, government sources said. Police personnel are on "extra alert" on Wednesday following the mobilisation of students and teachers on the university campus, they said.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as a group of masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on campus, prompting the administration to call in the police. At least 35 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence in the university. They were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre here and discharged on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Indian sports have come a long way: Mary Kom

Six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom on Wednesday said that Indian sports have come a long way with many athletes getting the financial backing of sponsors these days. In my early days I would struggle to buy even a pair of gloves. It ...

In fresh statement, Ukraine Embassy omits mention of engine failure as cause of plane crash

In a new statement issued a few hours after the plane crash that took place near Tehran airport which left no surviours, the Ukrainian embassy here omitted the mention of engine failure as a cause of the tragic incident. On Wednesday mornin...

Kashmir remains freezing cold though sun shines after 3 days

The night temperature in Kashmir stayed close to freezing point on Wednesday due to recent snowfall, as sun shone on the Valley after three days. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius last night, almost same as previous night...

SC stays Bombay HC order quashing LRs issued in Adani coal import case

The Supreme Court revived on Wednesday the probe against a Adani group firm in a case of alleged overvaluation of Indonesian coal imports by staying the Bombay High Courts decision of quashing all letters rogatory LRs sent by the DRI to Sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020