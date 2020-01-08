Left Menu
Development News Edition

Escaped mob by 'faking' as ABVP member: JNU student

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 21:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 21:21 IST
Escaped mob by 'faking' as ABVP member: JNU student

A Jawaharlal Nehru University student on Wednesday claimed that he escaped a masked mob that went on a rampage on the campus three days ago by "faking" that he belonged to the ABVP. Rajesh Kumar Arya, a student of School of International Studies, told this to a four-member fact-finding committee of the Congress, which was recording statements of those injured and eyewitnesses to the violence on Sunday.

Arya told the panel that a mob of around 20 men carrying sticks, iron rods and hammer stormed the Sabarmati hostel around 6.45 pm. "My room is on the second floor of the hostel. When I looked down, I saw men moving from room to room, beating up students. Most of them had their faces covered," he recalled.

According to Arya, when the masked mob saw him, one of them pointed towards him and yelled: "Look, there are people above too". The student switched off the lights of his room and bolted the door from inside.

Arya said the men banged on the door for sometime and broke the ventilator's glass. Scared, he "surrendered" before them. "I folded my hands. They surrounded me and pushed me into a corner. Some of the men stood on my bed. They asked my name and enquired about my political affiliation," he told the panel.

"Some of them said 'lay him on the floor and beat him up'. I said folks, I am also from the ABVP," he said. "They asked me who all I knew in the organisation. I blurted out some names, but could not convince them." "They then asked for proof. I showed them the book I was reading 'Hindu Nationalism: A Reader'," Arya claimed.

The men took the book, read the title and left, he added. Asked about the fact-finding committee, Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev said they had met the faculty members and students, adding that they would ask every side to talk to them.

"We don't want to give a pre-determined judgement because there are many versions," the All India Mahila Congress president added. PTI GVS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

GDP growth estimate at 5 pc optimistic, say analysts

The governments official GDP growth estimate at 5 per cent is optimistic, analysts said on Wednesday, pegging the critical number to go down till 4.6 per cent for the fiscal. The estimates, including house economists at the state-run larges...

Thane mayor orders to crack down on quacks

Following reports that several patients have died in the city due to doctors negligence, Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske on Wednesday ordered the civic administration to set up a committee and take strict action against quacks. The civic health ...

Symmetry Surgical, Inc. Acquires The O.R. Company

&#160;Symmetry Surgical, Inc. Symmetry, is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of The O.R. Company. The O.R. Company develops, manufactures, and markets high quality, innovative surgical devices from niche consumables ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. congressional study urges sanctions on China over 'crimes against humanity'

A U.S. congressional report released on Wednesday called for sanctions against China over human rights abuses, and for U.S. officials to keep rights concerns in mind during dealings with Beijing, including trade negotiations. The annual hum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020