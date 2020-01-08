Left Menu
Members of students organisations meet Guv over various issues

  • PTI
  • Pune
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 22:38 IST
  • Created: 08-01-2020 22:38 IST
Members of different students organisations on Wednesday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari here and submitted a memorandum about different issues related to students. Members of the National Youth Congress, Yuvak Kranti Dal, National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) said they held a brief meeting with Koshyari on the convocation ceremony of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

During the meeting, they raised the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). They also raised concernns about attacks on students in the universities and demanded that it should be stopped. "We gave a memorandum to the governor and apprised him of various issues pertaining to university students. We sought that there should be a focus on generating employment, making education affordable and encouraging research, among other things," one of the members said.

He added that during the brief discussion, the student-members expressed concerns over the attacks on students in universities and appealed that such incidents need to be stopped. "We also discussed the issue of CAA, NRC and NPR and expressed concerns about attacks on students in universities," he said.

Another member, who was part of the team, said when they raised concerns about "increased police presence" in universities, the governor said there was a need to take precaution as some "anti-social" elements barge inside the colleges and universities and create nuisance. "But the governor assured that no policeman will touch us and if anybody does that, we should feel free to tell him," he added..

