IndiaSkills 2020 registrations going on with full swing after deadline extension

With the support of state governments, academia and industries Ministry of skill development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is all set to conduct IndiaSkills 2020 in New Delhi. Registration for IndiaSkills closes on 15th January after an extension from the earlier deadline of 30th December.

IndiaSkills competition is the biggest skill biennial competition to be held in India. This competition will be an arena for celebrating world-class excellence in skills and an avenue to the youngsters to showcase their functional and vocational skills.

At IndiaSkills extraordinary talent is exhibited from across the country. This year candidates would be competing for 50 skills from 36 different states and Union Territories in India. IndiaSkills competition starts at a regional level and the winner of the regional levels will compete for their seat of state level. State champions, in turn, compete for IndiaSkills on the National level.

National winners will represent the country in various international competitions and the most prestigious one in WorldSkills competition which is going to take place in Shanghai 2021.

Highlighting this event, Mohit Soni, CEO, Media & Entertainment Skill Council (MESC) said "Media & Entertainment is growing at an exponential rate and the millennials of India who want to present their talent and skills on a world stage must register and participate in IndiaSkills 2020. It is a platform where every skill can be demonstrated and nurtured. With this competition, our mission is to create awareness & participation across various skills and help Indian youth to attain world-class standards of competence, excellence, and productivity."

The potential competitors need to register through a national online portal to participate in IndiaSkillsCompetitions. The selection will be conducted by the state government with support from Sector SkillCouncils and NSDC.

To create awareness among students, various activities and initiatives are being conducted by Shivani in MESC with multi-industry activities being led by Ranjan Chaudhary from NSDC.

Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) is an industry-led sector skill council set up through the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to create skilled resources for the media and entertainment industry. Founded in 2012, MESC is a Not-for-Profit Organization, registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. The Council has been promoted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of commerce & Industry (FICCI) with financial support from National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Under the strong leadership of Chairman Shri Subhash Ghai, MESC is proud to have eminent industry leaders in the Governing Board responsible for driving forward the strategic direction of the organization

