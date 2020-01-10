Left Menu
Jamia conducts exam for remaining semester papers

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 00:18 IST
  • Created: 10-01-2020 00:18 IST
Examination for the remaining papers of the semester started on Thursday at the Jamia Millia Islamia, which closed last month due to violence during protests against the amended citizenship law. The varsity, which had declared winter vacation till January 5 and cancelled exams, welcomed students with 'Best of Luck' banners.

On Thursday, Jamia conducted examinations for four post graduate courses-- MA in educational planning and administration, M.Ed, MA in culture, media and governance and Master in Tourism and Travel Management(MTTM). The varsity was closed mid-December after violence broke out during the protest outside the campus and reopened on January 6.

Exams for three courses were held in the morning. The MTTM exam was held in the afternoon. Teachers at examination centres welcomed the examinees to boost their morale, the varsity said.

Banners were also put up near the examination centres with best of luck and welcome messages, it added.

