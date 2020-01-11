JNU admin says doing security audit of hostels

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has undertaken a security audit of hostels to check stay of outsiders and unauthorised students, following the January 5 violence on the campus, the JNU administration said.

The police on January 7 had requested the administration to do an audit of hostels for outsiders or unauthorised students.

