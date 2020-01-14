Keep students away from political events, says Maha minister

Maharashtra minister Bacchu Kadu on Tuesday said the state government would bring in rules if needed to ensure students are not made to take part in political events organised in schools. On January 10, Shree Dayanand Balak, Balika Vidyalaya and Junior College, which is run by the Arya Samaj, had organised an hour-long programme on a public ground next to the school campus.

Local BJP leaders interacted with school students from classes VIII-X and first and second-year students of junior college to "spread awareness and correct misinformation" about CAA. Kadu is minister of state for OBC and women and child development in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Kadu said, "Schoolchildren should not be dragged into political issues. If someone is found doing so, it will invite government action. If needed, we will form regulations for it." Earlier in the day, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said a notice has been issued cautioning schools to keep students away from political events..

