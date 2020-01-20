110 J-K students leave for Tamil Nadu under student exchange programme

A group of 110 students from various government schools of Chenab region districts on Monday left for Tamil Nadu as part of a 'Samagra Shiksha' exchange programme. 'Samagra Shiksha' is an overarching programme of the Ministry of Human Resource Development for the school education sector extending from pre-school to Class 12.

The journey of high school and higher secondary level students from Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts was flagged off by Commissioner Secretary School Education, Hirdesh Kumar Singh, an official spokesperson said. "The programme aims to enable the students to explore and learn about new avenues and facilities of education across the country," Singh said.

He said such tours provide a platform to students to know more about their country, to familiarise them with culture and history of the nation. They also encourage them to make friends and interact with their counterparts across other states for a better exposure, he added.

State Project Director 'Samagra Shiksha', Arun Manhas, interacted with the students and appreciated the efforts put in by teachers, who accompanied them in harsh weather conditions. Manhas told Singh that so far over 3,000 students have been sent to various parts of the country as part of the programme.

