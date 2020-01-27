Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU Proctor summons Sharjeel Imam who has been booked in sedition cases

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 20:56 IST
JNU Proctor summons Sharjeel Imam who has been booked in sedition cases

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) chief proctor has summoned research scholar Sharjeel Imam, who has been booked on sedition and other charges in several states, to appear before him and explain his position on the alleged provocative speeches made by him. Imam, who was one of the initial organisers of Shaheen Bagh protests, has been asked to appear before the Proctorial Committee by February 3.

"A security report dated January 27 against Sharjeel Imam, has been received in the Chief Proctor's office from the Office of Chief Security Officer. The report has cited media reports saying Imam made provocative speeches at Aligarh Muslim University threatening the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country upheld by the constitution," JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said. "The report also refers to several FIRs lodged against Imam by police of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and some other states," he added.

Imam, a PhD students at the varsity's Centre for Historical Studies, has been booked in sedition cases lodged across several states for his alleged "inflammatory" speeches, in which he threatened to "cut off" Assam and the northeast from the rest of the country, made during protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. A case against Imam under IPC sections 124 A (an offence by words, either spoken or written causes disaffection against Government established by law), 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups with an intent to create disharmony) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) was registered by the Delhi police on Sunday.

Also, a case of sedition was lodged against him on Saturday for a speech he delivered on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus on January 16. The Assam police has also filed an FIR under the anti-terror law UAPA against Imam for his speech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Holocaust memorial day observed in Jammu

The holocaust memorial day was observed by Jammu and Kashmir Unity Foundation JKUF here on Monday capital city. International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27 commemorates the tragedy of the Holocaust that occurred during the Second ...

Over 1,000 companies will participate in DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow

Over 1,000 companies from nearly 70 countries will take part in the biggest-ever DefExpo to be held in Lucknow from February 5-9, the Defence Ministry said on Monday. The number of participating foreign companies in Indias mega defence exhi...

UPDATE 1-Focus on Avenatti, U.S. judge says, as Trump critic's Nike extortion trial begins

The judge overseeing Michael Avenattis extortion trial said the case should not focus on Nike Incs alleged corruption or devolve into celebrity name-dropping, as jury selection began for the case against the lawyer and critic of U.S. Presid...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's 'public charge' immigration curb

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the go-ahead on Monday for one of President Donald Trumps hardline immigration policies, allowing his administration to implement a rule denying legal permanent residency to certain immigrants deemed likely to re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020