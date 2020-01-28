Rajasthan: Two-day conference on khadi from Jan 30

A two-day international conference on khadi will be held in Jaipur on January 30-31.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is scheduled to inaugurate the conference, which will be attended by nearly 300 khadi experts from 16 states and representatives from countries like Australia, Japan and France, convener of the organising committee G S Bapna said on Tuesday.

"A detailed discussion on popularising Khadi, attracting youth towards it, generating jobs in the sector and other topics will be held in the conference," he added.

