Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teachers deliberate on various facets of nationalism: Dr. Tudor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 22:00 IST
Teachers deliberate on various facets of nationalism: Dr. Tudor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Teachers of different universities deliberated on various facets of nationalism in relation to India and other nations at an international seminar organized by the Bodoland University. Speaking as one of the resource persons at the international seminar 'Reconfiguring Nationalism: Protest and Acquiescence', Dr. Maya Tudor of the University of Oxford spoke on the need of an inclusive nationalism for a sustainable democracy, a release said on Sunday.

Prof Saugata Bhaduri of Jawaharlal Nehru University invoked Tagore, Derrida, Kant and Seyla Ben Habib to explore the various models of nationalism, said the release about the three-day international seminar organized by the Department of English of Bodoland University at Kokrajhar in collaboration with Department of Political Science of Cotton University in Guwahati. Prof Susheel Kumar Sarma of the University of Allahabad negotiated the real and the fictitious by referring to literary texts that underscore the very idea of nationalism, while Prof Pradip Kumar Patra of Bodoland University, gave an overall view on nationalism.

The inaugural and technical sessions were held at Bodoland University Campus on February 6 and 7, the release said. The valedictory speech was delivered by Maureen Waters of McGill University, Canada, which was chaired by Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta of Gauhati University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Panthers look to get back on track in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Flyers will look for their second consecutive victory when they host the Florida Panthers on Monday. The Flyers are coming off an impressive 7-2 victory on the road against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.Captain Claude...

Woman BJP leader shot dead by husband in Gurgaon

A woman BJP leader here was shot dead allegedly by her husband who suspected her of having an illicit relationship, a police official said on Sunday. Munesh Godhara, state secretary of the BJP Kisan Morcha, was talking to her sister on phon...

Sai Praneeth, Tai Tzu take Bengaluru Raptors to second consecutive PBL title win

Bengaluru Raptors on Sunday became the first team to successfully defend their title as they defeated North Eastern Warriors 4-2 in the summit clash of the Premier Badminton League here. World Championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth a...

Surging Canadiens to host skidding Coyotes

Mired in an extended stretch of poor play, especially on the road, the Arizona Coyotes dont have the look of a playoff team. The Montreal Canadiens, meanwhile, are doing all they can to just to get into playoff position. The Coyotes look to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020