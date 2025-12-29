Amit Shah Inaugurates New Guwahati Police Headquarters and Surveillance System Boost

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the newly constructed headquarters of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate and a state-of-the-art surveillance system, marking a significant upgrade in the city's police infrastructure.

The Rs 111-crore building, located in Khanapara, features an eight-storey facility that will accommodate several branches of the commissionerate, with the capability to seat 400 officers. Notably, it also includes a police library and archive.

In conjunction, the newly launched Intelligence City Surveillance System, valued at Rs 181 crore, comprises 2,000 CCTV cameras and an advanced Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), designed to enhance citizen safety with 60 alert systems. Additionally, Shah unveiled an exhibition by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to raise public awareness on new criminal laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)