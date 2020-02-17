Left Menu
Development News Edition

JU vice-chancellor appeals to stakeholders to maintain peace

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 14:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 14:54 IST
JU vice-chancellor appeals to stakeholders to maintain peace

Jadavpur University Vice- Chancellor Suranjan Das has appealed to all stakeholders of

the institute to "remain calm and maintain peace" during students' union polls on February 19.

Das, in a statement issued recently, expressed hope that the "long-standing tradition of cooperation and harmony

on university campus would be upheld" on the day of elections. "Our students have been at the forefront of various

movements for social justice, awareness and equality.... "Another matter of pride for all of us has been the

calm, orderly and peaceful way in which students' union polls have been conducted at our university, setting an example for

other institutes of higher education across India," Das said in the letter, made available to media on Monday.

He called upon all members of the university - students, teachers, researchers, non-teaching staff, officers

and others - to work together to "preserve the spirit of democracy and the sanctity of the great institution".

"Students of Jadavpur University have showed that democracy cannot function in an environment of violence or

intimidation... the atmosphere that has prevailed during and after previous elections in the university has remained a

testimony to this," the VC stated. Students' union polls would be held at the state

university after a gap of three years. A teacher at the varsity said the appeal by the VC

assumed significance amid heightened tension on the campus, with the RSS-affiliated ABVP and the CPI(M)-backed SFI

accusing each other of trying to thwart their campaigns by tearing down posters and intimidating supporters.

Despite repeated attempts, Das, however, did not respond to phone calls.

The ABVP, for the first time, has fielded candidates for several 'general' category seats and eight central panel

posts -- four in arts and four in engineering faculties. State unit secretary of the ABVP, Saptarshi Sarkar,

said, "The varsity students are fed up with SFI's politics of gherao and frequent demonstrations on the campus, disrupting

academic activities. They will vote for our candidates in large numbers, this time."

The SFI, which has put up candidates for all eight central panel posts and 40 general seats, exuded confidence

that it would win the polls by a huge margin. Debraj Debnath, an SFI leader at JU, said the students

at the "university would re-elect SFI candidates - who stand for secularism and democratic values".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Gunmen kill 24 in attack near church in Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou, Feb 17 AP Gunmen killed 24 men, including a church pastor, and kidnapped three others on Sunday in Burkina Faso, an official said. It was the latest attack against a religious leader in the increasingly unstable West African na...

SP, BSP, Congress stage walkout in UP Assembly

Opposition Samajwadi Party, the BSP and the Congress staged a walkout in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday as they accused the BJP-led state government of being insensitive towards Dalits following the recent caste clashes in Mangta vill...

There are huge implications of steel usage in railways, defense sectors: Pradhan

Union Minister for Steel and Petroleum Natural Gas, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the Indian Steel Fostering Steel Usage in Railways Defence Sectors organised by the Ministry of Steel in association with Confederation of Indian ...

Twenty-four killed in Burkina Faso church attack: governor

Gunmen have killed 24 people and wounded 18 in an attack on a Protestant church in a village in northern Burkina Faso, the regional governor said Monday. A group of armed terrorists burst into the village of Pansi, in Yagha province and att...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020