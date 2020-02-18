Cooch Behar varsity VC acted as per new rules: Bengal VCs' body

The West Bengal Vice Chancellors' Council has thrown its weight behind the VC of Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University, who was issued a show cause notice by the Governor for not inviting him to the convocation of the institute, saying he acted in accordance with new rules. The Council comprising VCs of 20 state universities said in a statement on Monday that Panchanan Barma University Vice Chancellor Debkumar Mukhopadhyay had not got any response from the Raj Bhavan when the university initially informed it about the date of the convocation.

"We have been informed by the VC of Panchanan Barma University that he did not receive any response from the Raj

Bhavan, which made him go ahead with the convocation programme without the presence of His Excellency. "Besides, we would like to humbly submit that the state government rules introduced on December 9, 2019 stipulate the procedure regarding conducting an inquiry, issuing show-cause or taking any penal measure against vice chancellors and pro-vice chancellors," the statement said, referring to an Act passed in the Assembly on December 9 last year.

The new rule stipulates "every communication proposed to be made by the Chancellor to any state-aided university shall be routed through the (higher education) department". West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had on Thursday last issued a show cause notice to Mukhopadhyay for not inviting him to the convocation.

Dhankhar had earlier tweeted that though he has the "right to preside" over the convocation, he was not invited while many ministers were requested to attend the event The Raj Bhavan, in a note, had said, "Governor Jagdeep

Dhankhar has invoked the process for consideration of removal of CBPBU VC Debkumar Mukhopadhyay."

In a notice mailed to the VC, the governor had said, "Under Section 9 of the CBPBU Act, you have been called upon to respond within 14 days. It has been indicated that you may also avail oral hearing." State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had refused to react to the show-cause notice issued to Mukhopadhyay.PTI SUS ACD DV

