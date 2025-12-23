Left Menu

Citara Debuts in Gujarat: Expanding Entertainment Horizons

Citara, an entertainment company, is entering Gujarat with new centers in Jamnagar and Rajkot. Known for cinema-based spaces in smaller cities, Citara plans to create community hubs with diverse entertainment offerings, aiming to support local artists and engage with audiences in these culturally vibrant cities.

Entertainment company 'Citara' (Photo/Citara team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Entertainment company 'Citara', co-founded by filmmaker Tutu Sharma and entrepreneur Rahul Nehra, is set to make its debut in Gujarat with new centers in Jamnagar and Rajkot. This marks Citara's first move into the state as it pursues a broader expansion strategy across India.

According to a press release, Citara specializes in developing cinema-based entertainment spaces tailored for Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 cities. With technologies that emulate a multiplex experience at more affordable prices, these theaters double as community hubs featuring various entertainment, including stand-up comedy, children's films, classic screenings, music performances, and digital content from creators.

Co-founder Tutu Sharma highlighted Gujarat's cultural enthusiasm, expressing hopes that Citara's centers will resonate with local audiences. Managing Director Rahul Nehra identified Jamnagar and Rajkot for their robust cultural environments and increasing demand for diverse entertainment. Citara's Gujarat launch represents a significant step in its larger regional growth strategy, which aims to provide platforms for local artists and creators to engage wider audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

