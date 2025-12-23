Citara Debuts in Gujarat: Expanding Entertainment Horizons
Citara, an entertainment company, is entering Gujarat with new centers in Jamnagar and Rajkot. Known for cinema-based spaces in smaller cities, Citara plans to create community hubs with diverse entertainment offerings, aiming to support local artists and engage with audiences in these culturally vibrant cities.
- Country:
- India
Entertainment company 'Citara', co-founded by filmmaker Tutu Sharma and entrepreneur Rahul Nehra, is set to make its debut in Gujarat with new centers in Jamnagar and Rajkot. This marks Citara's first move into the state as it pursues a broader expansion strategy across India.
According to a press release, Citara specializes in developing cinema-based entertainment spaces tailored for Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 cities. With technologies that emulate a multiplex experience at more affordable prices, these theaters double as community hubs featuring various entertainment, including stand-up comedy, children's films, classic screenings, music performances, and digital content from creators.
Co-founder Tutu Sharma highlighted Gujarat's cultural enthusiasm, expressing hopes that Citara's centers will resonate with local audiences. Managing Director Rahul Nehra identified Jamnagar and Rajkot for their robust cultural environments and increasing demand for diverse entertainment. Citara's Gujarat launch represents a significant step in its larger regional growth strategy, which aims to provide platforms for local artists and creators to engage wider audiences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Citara
- Gujarat
- Jamnagar
- Rajkot
- entertainment
- cinema
- theaters
- expansion
- local artists
- community hubs
ALSO READ
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Applauds 'Dhurandhar' as a Patriotic Cinematic Triumph
Zorr: A Cinematic Leap into India's Genre-Bending Horror-Comedy
Anticipation Builds for 'Parasakthi': A Cinematic Journey Set for Early 2026
Dhurandhar Disrupts Box Office: A Cinematic Triumph
Entertainment Buzz: Chris Rea's Legacy, Ellison's Paramount Play, and 'Avatar' Dominates Box Offices