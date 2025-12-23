India's Healthcare Revolution: From Fragile to Flourishing

Union Health Minister JP Nadda declared that India's institutional delivery rate has soared to 89%, leading to a substantial drop in maternal mortality. This development was highlighted during a foundational event for new medical institutions in Madhya Pradesh.

Nadda emphasized the Modi government's commitment to preemptive healthcare, striving to keep citizens healthy. Under this initiative, two medical colleges in Dhar and Betul will be set up under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

These advancements contribute to India's economic growth, with Nadda noting the country's rise from the 'fragile five' to the world's fourth-largest economy, soon to be the third. This progress underscores the healthcare and economic achievements under Prime Minister Modi.

