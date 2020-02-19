Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bill to be tabled to make early schooling compulsory

The Minister said this when she participated in a debate on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in the National Assembly on Tuesday. 

Bill to be tabled to make early schooling compulsory
“We are in the process of conducting a readiness assessment of the DBE [Department of Basic Education] readiness to receive and effectively deliver the ECD function,” said Motshekga.  Image Credit: Twitter(@DBE_SA)

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the department will table a bill this year that will make two schooling years before Grade 1 compulsory.

The Minister said this when she participated in a debate on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said when tabling SONA that the investment the country makes now in Early Childhood Development (ECD) and early school learning will yield great economic benefits in the next two decades and beyond.

"We are in the process of declaring the two years prior to Grade 1 compulsory. The Basic Education Amendment Bill, which pronounces on this, will be tabled in Parliament this year," she said.

Motshekga said the Ministries of Social Development and Basic Education are at an advanced stage in moving the Early Childhood Development function from the Department of Social Development to the Department of Basic Education, with transitional arrangements already determined.

Under the guidance of the Office of the Chief State Law Advisors, two main proclamations have been drafted. One is a national proclamation to be signed by the President, and the other is a provincial proclamation to be signed by Premiers from each province.

"We are in the process of finalizing the National Framework for ECD, which we will release for broad consultations early in the 2020/21 financial year.

"Guided by the Government Technical Advisory Centre (GTAC), we are determining the financial and human resource implications of an integrated ECD programme at local, provincial and national levels.

"We are in the process of conducting a readiness assessment of the DBE [Department of Basic Education] readiness to receive and effectively deliver the ECD function," said Motshekga.

Skilling learners for the future

The Minister said, meanwhile, that the department was making progress in preparing young people for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and to ensure that they are equipped with skills for future jobs.

This comes against the backdrop of a report from the World Economic Forum, which stated that an estimated 60% of the current jobs will disappear in the next 10 years and that new skills will be required to function effectively in the future.

"It is for this reason that we need to ensure that every South African child is equipped with skills, knowledge, and competencies required to function effectively in a changing world, during the era of the 4th Industrial Revolution and beyond.

"The department has completed the development of the Coding and Robotics Curriculum for Grades R - 9 with the assistance of experts comprising university lecturers, labor, industry experts, our partners in civil society, and education experts within the sector.

"This exciting curriculum will equip learners with digital skills required for future jobs, and to function effectively in a changing world, and will teach every South African child about artificial intelligence, virtual reality, 3D printing, and advanced manufacturing," said Motshekga.

She said the Coding and Robotics Curriculum is being piloted in Grades R - 3.

"Our plan is to fully implement this curriculum in all Foundation Phase schools by 2022."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin says Turkish military operation in Syria's Idlib would be worst-case scenario

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a Turkish military operation against Syrian government forces in the Idlib region would be a worst-case scenario.Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier on Wednesday that a military operation there w...

Sanofi joins hands with US govt to expedite development of coronavirus vaccine

Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccine division of French pharma major Sanofi, on Wednesday said it will leverage its previous development work for a SARS vaccine to develop a potential vaccine for COVID-19 coronavirus disease. As part of the initiati...

Sierra Leone gangster leaves streets for life of poetry

In his poem Rough Path, Yousef Kamara reflects on his years selling drugs and stealing as the leader of a street gang in Sierra Leones capital, Freetown.Like a traveler in a rough jungleSelf-propelling all aloneEdging through danger sharper...

Soccer-FIFA's Wenger wants offside law changed to allay VAR criticism

FIFAs head of global development Arsene Wenger will attempt to make a major change to the offside law which could end a run of contentious decisions in the game since the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee VAR. Wenger, who was mana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020