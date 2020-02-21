Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT-KGP ranked 2nd among Indian higher education institutes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 19:53 IST
IIT-KGP ranked 2nd among Indian higher education institutes
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

IIT Kharagpur in West Bengal has been ranked second among higher educational institutes of India in the 'Times Higher Education Emerging Economies Ranking 2020'. The Indian Institute of Technology has been ranked 32nd in the overall global ranking, a jump from the 55th rank last year, the IIT-KGP said in a statement on Friday.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), ranked 16th globally, is India's top-ranked institution. On the rise in the ranking, IIT KGP Director Prof V K Tewari said, "In the recent past, we have taken measures to maintain a globally competitive faculty-student ratio while ensuring best-in-class quality." The Jadavpur University in Kolkata is ranked third among all the state-run universities in the country and first, among all such universities in the Eastern region, the JU said here. No other state-run university from the Eastern zone has been able to make the cut, it said.

A JU professor said the institute has always got higher berths in different rankings due to its high academic standards in the domain of scientific research and excellence in different fields. A total of 56 Indian universities appear in the full ranking of a total of 533 universities across emerging economies of the world. Eleven institutes of India featured in the top-100 list.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Two Taliban militants killed in Pakistan, say officials

Pakistans security forces have shot dead two commanders of a banned outfit in the countrys restive northwest tribal region, officials said on Friday.The militants, associated with the Tehrik-e-Taliban TTPs Sajna Group, were killed during an...

Motor racing-The others are faster than us, says Ferrari F1 boss

Ferrari Formula One boss Mattia Binotto said on Friday he was less optimistic about his teams pace than he had been in testing last year and rivals were faster than them.Champions Mercedes have been impressively quick in the first week of t...

Leo Varadkar resigns as PM amid crushing defeat in Ireland

Irelands Indian-origin Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigned from his post on Friday after a crushing defeat in a parliamentary vote, which failed to garner him enough supporters for a re-election. Varadkar, whose father was born in Mumbai, ...

Female ISIS terrorist pleads guilty to St. Paul’s Cathedral bomb plot in UK

A female Islamic State supporter on Friday pleaded guilty to terrorism charges, including a plot to bomb Londons famous St Pauls Cathedral landmark. Safiyya Amira Shaikh, a 36-year-old Muslim convert who was born Michelle Ramsden, was arres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020