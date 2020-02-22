Gargi College molestation case: Students to meet DCW on Saturday

Students of Gargi College met the Delhi Commission For Women on Friday to get a status update on the commission's probe into the alleged molestation of students at the all-women college during a cultural festival.

The women panel had issued a notice to the college principal over the incident, asking her to reply by February 13. The college sought more time and now it has to reply before February 25.

The meeting on Friday lasted for an hour. The panel has called Delhi Police personnel on Saturday to seek their reply on the matter.

