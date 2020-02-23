Left Menu
Ireland education fair organised in Lucknow

  • PTI
  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 22:03 IST
  • Created: 23-02-2020 22:03 IST
The Irish government on Sunday organised its education in Ireland fair in Lucknow for students who wish to pursue higher education in Ireland. The fair saw Irish institutes addressing various aspects pertaining to programmes available, intakes, offer acceptance, campus life, accommodation, international student support, scholarships, culture, and queries of students and parents here, a statement issued by Education in Ireland said.

Other than Lucknow, Education in Ireland fairs will also be organised in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. Enterprise Ireland, which manages the Education in Ireland national brand under the authority of the minister for education and skills, is responsible for the promotion of Irish higher education institutions overseas.

"Through the education fair, we aim to provide a transparent and delightful opportunity for the students to access end-to-end Irish education market under one roof. "The fairs offer a broader percept on the courses, the job opportunities given post studies and various scholarships to interested students and help them make well-versed decisions about their education goals," Barry O'Driscoll, senior education adviser, India - Education in Ireland, said in the statement.

Apart from the wide range of sponsorships from multiple Irish sources, Education in Ireland will also offer 3000-euro worth scholarships to two students present at the fair from each city. PTI NAV HMB

