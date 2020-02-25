Left Menu
New policy to transform education sector: HRD minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mangaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 22:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 22:25 IST
The new educational policy proposed by the Centre will transform the sector and help the

country become the 'Vishwa Guru' of the world, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on

Tuesday. The proposed educational policy is based on the

country's ethos and value system and is designed to strengthen the nation, mould new citizens and make their lives more

meaningful, he said inaugurating the new central research facility (CRF) at the National Institute of

Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K) at Suratkal here. The minister said so far, India has not been able to

impart value education despite the fact that the country has over 1,000 universities, 45,000 degree colleges, 16 lakh

schools, one crore teachers and 33 crore students. The proposed educational policy is expected to bring

in a positive change in the lives of the new generation and its fruitful implementation will help India acquire the title

of 'Vishwa Guru,' he said. The minister said Rs 40 crore will be sanctioned from

the CRF fund for infrastructure development at NIT-K and assured to look into all other demands put forth by the

institution. NIT-K director Umamaheshwar Rao requested the

minister to direct authorities concerned to shift the toll plaza functioning near the institution to some other place as

it is causing inconvenience to students. He also sought an assurance from the minister on the

proposal to set up a Kendriya Vidyalaya on the NIT-K campus. The newly inaugurated CRF at NIT-K has high-end

research equipment costing around Rs 80 crore, imported from foreign countries including USA, Germany and Japan.

The facility will help research students of NIT-K as well as those from other institutions to get best results out

of their work, CRF president Uday Bhat said. Pokhriyal also laid the foundation for the new hostel

blocks to be constructed for boys and girls at NIT-K.

