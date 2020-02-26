Left Menu
Madhyamik: Purported Life Science question paper images shared

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 20:59 IST
Purported images of the Life Science question paper started making rounds on WhatsApp on

Wednesday after the examination of the class 10 state boards began, even as authorities said that there was no report of

any leak. Purported images of two pages of the question paper

were shared around 1.30 pm and officials suspect that it emerged from the Murshidabad district.

An official of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) said that they are yet to verify if the

questions in the images tallied with the original one. "There is no question of cancellation of the exams,"

the official said. A senior teacher, involved in conducting the Madhyamik

exam, said, "Though there are reports of some questions tallying with the original, it cannot be called a leak as

exams began long before those images were shared on social media."

"Some mischief-makers are trying to disrupt the examinations despite stringent measures by the board," he

added. In a statement, the board said that there was no

report of any question paper leak. Three students were found with mobile phones inside

examination centres. Two of them were appearing for the exams at Chuchura Balika Vidyamandir in Hooghly district, while the

third student was writing the exam at the Beleghata Santi Sangha Boys, the board said.

Purported images of some pages of the Bengali question paper were shared on social media before the end exams on

February 18, followed by similar incidents during English and Geography examinations.

Education minister Partha Chatterjee has trashed these incidents as "attempts to create mischief" and threatened

strong action against those found to be involved. Mobile phones have been seized from 18 examinees

in the last eight days. While question papers are despatched to the

examination centres by 10.39 am, the packets are opened at 11.40 am and distributed among students at 11.50 am. The

three-hour exams begin at 12 pm.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

