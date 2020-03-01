Left Menu
Development News Edition

Further postponement of exams in Delhi's violence-hit areas may hamper chances of admission to professional courses: CBSE

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 18:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 18:19 IST
Further postponement of exams in Delhi's violence-hit areas may hamper chances of admission to professional courses: CBSE

The CBSE on Sunday said any further postponement of board exams in violence-affected areas of Delhi might hamper chances of admission of students to professional courses like engineering and medical Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials, however, maintained that the board is ready to conduct fresh examinations for students who are not able to appear for exams in the violence-affected areas. It has sought a list of such students from school principals.

"The board is of the view that further delay in conducting Class 12 examinations may hamper the chances of admissions in professional courses like medical, engineering, law and other under-graduate admissions "Few entrance examinations are conducted in accordance with the timelines fixed by the courts and therefore, dates are sacrosanct. Similarly, the JEE (Main) is also scheduled from April 3 to 19," a senior board official said.

The board had postponed class 10 and 12 exams in northeast Delhi and parts of east Delhi till February 29. The schools are closed in the areas till March 7 "For candidates who are in a position to appear for the board examinations, it would be very stressful and cause immense anxiety if the examinations are further postponed," the official said, adding that "the incidents that have unfolded in the last few days have affected some of our students". "The CBSE is concerned about and is sensitive to the needs of both categories of students - those who can appear in the examinations as per schedule from tomorrow onwards and also those who may face some difficulty in appearing in the examinations due to difficult circumstances," the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab prohibits online supply of food from FBOs not possessing hygiene rating

The Punjab governments Food and Drug Administration on Sunday said it has prohibited online supply of food from Food Business Operators FBOs not possessing hygiene rating Issuing the prohibition orders, Food and Drug Administration Commissi...

GST collections at Rs 1.05 lakh cr in Feb

The government has collected Rs 1.05 lakh crore as GST revenue in February, up 8 per cent over the same month last year The collection from Goods and Services Tax GST in February was, however, lower than the Rs 1.10 lakh crore collected in ...

Punjab prohibits online supply of food from FBOs without hygiene rating

Punjab Food and Drug Administration PFDA on Sunday prohibited the online supply of food from the food business operators FBOs, which dont have hygiene rating. The state government has also prohibited the online food supply aggregators OFSAs...

3 students drown in Odisha''s reservoir while taking

Three college students drowned in Upper Kolab reservoir in Odishas Koraput district after slipping into deep waters while taking photographs, police said on Sunday Some second year students of computer science degree course of Koraput Gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020