22 Students of J&K State Bharat Scouts Guides meet Nityanand Rai

A group of 22 school children from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), met the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri Nityanand Rai here today. The group included the 22 students of J&K State Bharat Scouts Guides of the age from 14 to 17 years and two teachers. They are on the 'Bharat Darshan' tour organized by the CRPF under the 'Bharat ko Jaano" Programme. The students already visited Chennai and currently visiting various places in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, MoS Shri Nityanand said that the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has made efforts to bring development in all regions of the country including far-flung areas of Jammu & Kashmir. The Minister also said that with the unprecedented efforts made by the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah towards bringing peace and development in J&K have increased the proximity with people living in other regions of the country. The objective of the Government is to make Kashmir a Paradise for Kashmiri people also by developing the areas and giving equal opportunities to the youth belonging to the region, he added.

While interacting with the children, Shri Nityanand Rai said that he is happy to meet the children of J&K and this tour will help them to understand the diversity and beauty of India. After listening to the experiences of the students during their tour, the Minister said that one should not believe in rumors and judge the truth by himself. He said that such tours will bring the Kashmiri people nearer to the people living in other parts of the country. He said that it is a good indication and people started believing that Kashmir is the future of India.

The Minister said that the study tour will improve their knowledge and general awareness about historical places, social values, culture & traditions. He also lauded the CRPF for arranging the Bharat Darshan Tour giving the children an opportunity to witness the rich cultural heritage of the country. This tour is conducted to expose them to the historical, cultural and social people of the country and the development made in industrial, technological and scientific fields and also to inculcate in them a sense of pride for the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

