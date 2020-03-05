Left Menu
HRD Minister assures Anju Rani best help to further her cause of education

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that the young population will drive the future of India in the coming years and the role of the youth in the nation-building is crucial.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development is celebrating Women’s Week from 1st March to 8th March 2020. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrRPNishank)

Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank felicitated Anju Rani, a seventeen-year young social activist working in the field of education in New Delhi today. Senior women officers of the Ministry were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that the young population will drive the future of India in the coming years and the role of the youth in the nation-building is crucial. They have the power to change the mindset of the people. The Minister appreciated Anju Rani for her outstanding contribution to eliminating child labor from her village and motivating their parents to allow their child to pursue education. He was delighted to know that due to her continuous efforts around 700 dropout children enrolled in schools in her district. Her mission 'BulandUdaan' is working on several other issues like So far, she has solved 965 child atrocity cases, enrolled prevented 40 child marriages, intervened in 15 sexual- harassment cases, etc.

The Minister further said Anju has come forward to fight against multiple inequalities and has contributed to nation-building, so it is the responsibility of society that her family, community, Government and fellow youth should motivate and support her in all possible ways. The Minister assured the best possible help to further her cause of inclusive education.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development is celebrating Women's Week from 1st March to 8th March 2020. In this sequence, MHRD today (i.e 5th March 2020) is promoting young women achievers who have made significant contributions to bringing a social change in society.

