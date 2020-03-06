Presi students continue road blockade demanding quick hostel renovation

Presidency University students continued their night-long blockade of an arterial M G Road-College Street crossing in Kolkata on Friday morning to press for their demand of quick renovation of three dilapidated wards of the varsity's Hindu hostel. The agitators, around 30 in number, asserted they would lift their blockade, which began around 7 pm on Thursday, only after Vice Chancellor Anuradha Lohia meets the students and gives them "definite assurance" over their demand.

Lohia said she would sit for talks with the demonstrators only after they lift the blockade. "I had repeatedly told them (the agitating students) that it takes time to complete repair of all old rooms," she said. "It is not in our hands. But still, we are ready to discuss the issue with them again. Let them lift the blockade first." After being persuaded by locals and the police, the protesters cleared a portion of the road, allowing some vehicles to pass, while a substantial chunk of the traffic was diverted through other routes, a traffic police officer said.

Student Debnil Paul said a section of the road was cleared so that office-goers and the public are not inconvenienced. Another agitator, Debabrata Mondal, said the blockade was also against the "autocratic dismissal" of eight casual staff of the hostel by the authorities, as they had also supported the students' complaint about overcrowding in two wards of the hostel, and lack of basic amenities in the hostel.

The students held placards, shouted 'azaadi (freedom) from autocracy' slogans and banged utensils during the demonstration. The agitators had eaten khichdi at the road blockade site on Thursday night, sources said.

The students had earlier gheraoed Lohia for over 30 hours in the first week of February over their demand. She has not visited the main campus on College Street since then, according to sources. PTI SUS ACD HMB.

