IIM, Indore postpones annual convocation

The Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM-I) has postponed its annual convocation due to the novel coronavirus scare. The two-day ceremony was to begin from March 24.

An IIM-I spokesman on Wednesday said, Our institute believes safety and well-being comes before everything. In view of the coronavirus outbreak and the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to avoid mass gatherings, the institute has postponed the 21st annual convocation. The spokesman said more than 700 students were to be awarded degrees at the convocation.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and the new date for the convocation will be decided based on the situation that unfolds in the coming days", said Professor Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore..

