Jamia Millia suspends classes till March 31

After JNU, the Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday suspended classes with immediate effect till March 31 and advised students to avoid large gathering in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak

The varsity has also decided to close all schools run by it till March 31 but the Board examinations will continue as per the schedule. Earlier in the day, the Jawaharlal Nehru University suspended all classes with immediate effect till March 31.

