MP govt orders closure of schools due to coronavirus threat

  • PTI
  • Bhopal
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 16:16 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday ordered closure of private and government schools for an indefinite period in view of the coronavirus threat, said a senior official. The private and government schools will remain shut till further orders but examinations of different classes would be held as per the schedule, he said.

An official statement issued by Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Rashmi Arun Shami, said all private and government schools would observe holiday temporarily till the next order. The order has been implemented with immediate effect, said officer.

However, teachers and non-teaching staff will have to attend schools during this period, the order stated. So far, no confirmed case of the novel coronavirus has been found in the state.

The step to close schools has been taken as a precautionary measure to avoid any outbreak of the disease in view of positive cases reported from different parts of the country, the official said..

