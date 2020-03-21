Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Class 12 West Bengal board exams postponed till

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 15:56 IST
Coronavirus: Class 12 West Bengal board exams postponed till

The ongoing class 12 state board examinations in West Bengal have been postponed till April 15 as a precautionary measure in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the higher education department announced on Saturday. In view of the prevailing situation, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has been asked to postpone the examinations which are yet to be held, till April 15, education minister Partha Chatterjee told a press meet.

As per the directive, the examinations scheduled to be held on March 23, March 25 and March 27 will now be held after April 15. The minister said the higher education department will take the decision about conducting the examinations after reviewing the situation as per the advisory of the health department.

The class 12 state board examinations began on March 13. The CBSE and the CISCE have already postponed all scheduled examinations. Chatterjee said that the government has received several complaints that some of the private schools have not followed the state's advisory to suspend internal examinations and warned them of action if the decision is not complied with.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: SC lawyer bodies appeal to CJI to declare holidays for 2-4 weeks

The Supreme Court lawyers bodies SCBA and SCAORA have decided to recommend to the Chief Justice of India S A Bobde to prepone the summer vacation in the top court by declaring holidays for two to four weeks in view of the coronavirus pand...

Coronavirus: J&K Waqf Board suspends regular prayers at mosques

The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board on Saturday announced suspension of regular prayers at the mosques and shrines affiliated to it in the valley as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus...it is hereby ordered to suspen...

SP leader booked over misleading comments on COVID-19

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former MP Ramakant Yadav has been booked for giving misleading statements pertaining to COVID-19, police said on SaturdayThe government is spreading rumours on coronavirus to divert attention from NRC, CAA,...

I'm starting from scratch: YouTube sensation Shirley Setia on acting debut

Singer Shirley Setia, who is set to enter Bollywood with Netflixs Maska and director Sabbir Khans feature length film Nikamma, says she is starting a new phase in her career and wants to develop her craft as she go forward. Shirley, who is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020