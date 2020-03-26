Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam to set up four 300-bedded temporary hospitals for

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:06 IST
Assam to set up four 300-bedded temporary hospitals for

The Assam government will set up four temporary hospitals with 300 beds each across the state for treatment of COVID-19 patients, a minister said on Thursday. It is also constructing an isolation facility for 700 persons with separate rooms and 200 attached lavaroties at the Sarusajai Sports Complex, which will be ready within a week, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"We have had discussions with a leading private sector construction company regarding the temporary hospitals. Almost all parliamentarians from both ruling and opposition parties of Assam have also offered to contribute funds to set up the hospitals," Sarma told reporters, after inspecting the ongoing construction work at the complex. "It will be finalised within the next two-three days.

We are looking to set up these hospitals in places where there is no medical college," he said. Assam has not reported any COVID-19 case so far.

"We have enough space in the Sarusajai Sports Complex to set up an isolation unit for another 1,000 persons. However, this will be created subject to availability of logistics as construction materials for temporary structure are not available at this moment," Sarma said.

Once the Sarusajai Sports Complex is full, the state government might set up another such facility at Radha Gobinda Baruah Sports Complex, the minister said. Around 700 people are at check gates in Kokrajhar district along the Assam-West Bengal border and they will be brought directly to the Sarusajai facility, Sarma said.

On the steps taken to augment the strength of medical staff, he said, "We have developed a training module. Around 700 students are in the final year of MBBS in medical colleges of Assam. They are called PRCs, which is equivalent to doctors. "From today onwards, we will train them in the module for coronavirus treatment. Similarly, around 2,000 final year students of nursing in the state will also be trained for the same purpose. Many young doctors who have returned to the state have offered their voluntary services if need arises." The Health Department had also conducted examinations for ward boys and girls, the results of which are awaited, Sarma said.

"We have asked the authority concerned to announce the results immediately, because 300-400 new entrants in the healthcare system will benefit us immensely," he said. On cases of harassment of doctors and nurses by landlords, Sarma said instructions have been given to all SPs to register criminal cases against them. "I am personally monitoring this situation".

The minister said as Manipur and Mizoram have one positive coronavirus case each, "we are thinking of sealing the inter-state border with these two states". Sarma also expressed regret that people are still coming out of their homes in large numbers despite the lockdown.

"Weekly markets are open with hundreds of people assembling to purchase essential commodities. We have asked the DCs and SPs to take stern action to enforce the lockdown," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi king urges coordinated G20 response to coronavirus crisis

Saudi Arabias King Salman on Thursday urged G20 leaders to take effective and coordinated action to combat the global crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, amid forecasts of a deep economic recession. US President Donald Trump and R...

Slovakia's new government to sharply ramp up coronavirus testing

Slovakia aims to sharply increase daily coronavirus testing in the next few weeks by bringing bringing in laboratories as the new government seeks to put a clamp on the coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Igor Matovic, whose team took offi...

Coronavirus lockdown: Shops selling essentials will remain open 24X7 in Delhi

The Delhi government will allow shops selling essential items such as groceries and vegetables to operate round the clock to ease rush of people during the 21-day lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus, Lt Governor Anil Baijal said on Thurs...

Maha: Shops selling essential items can remain open 24 hours

Shops selling essential commoditieswill be allowed to stay open 24 hours of the day in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Thursday evening. The decision was taken to prevent crowding at shops and marketplaces amid the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020