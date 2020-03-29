Varsities willing to provide campuses for setting up

Left Menu
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 17:53 IST
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, several government-owned and private universities in West Bengal have said they would readily provide their campuses to the state administration for setting up quarantine centres and isolation wards. Adamas University, on the outskirts of the city, has recently offered a portion of its campus for setting up a 1,000-bed temporary hospital.

Calcutta University Vice Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told PTI that the institute has not received any such request from the state government, but, if approached, "we are ready to provide our campuses for the cause". She pointed out that university students, stuck in their hostels in the wake of the lockdown, are being taken care of by the authorities in accordance with the safety guidelines.

"Our teachers are holding classes online. It is a new experience... we are trying to ensure it is done in a seamless manner. I am talking to the pro-VC and the registrar for setting up a dedicated portal," she said, elaborating how CU was handling the situation. A top official of the Jadavpur University also said that it would not mind making arrangements if the government wanted to use any of its buildings.

"Our priority should be saving lives at this hour. Classes can resume once we tide over this crisis," he said.

Echoing him, Father Felix Raj, the vice chancellor of St Xavier's University said he would be more than happy to be of any assistance to the administration The Jesuit-run organisation is doing its bit to help people in need and "we are ready to do more if asked of us", he added..

