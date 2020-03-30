Left Menu
Premier educational institutes of Bengal to contribute for coronavirus fight

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 11:19 IST
Many premier educational institutions on Monday pledged to contribute to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund and help in the government's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Shortly after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 27 had appealed to different organizations and individuals, here and abroad, for making contributions to the fund, the Calcutta University, Jadavpur University, and St Xavier's University expressed their desire to donate to the fund.

The St. Xaviers College (Autonomous) Kolkata, a separate educational institution run by the same Jesuit organization, also joined the initiative. Calcutta University vice-chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told PTI, she was in talks with the Pro-VC and registrar to facilitate the contribution of a "fairly substantial amount" to the relief fund soon.

Chakraborty, who did not specify any amount, said while this contribution was entirely on behalf of the varsity authorities, there is a second fundraising initiative from all the stakeholders of the university - students, faculty and staff - where they are free to contribute whatever amount they want to and the consolidated amount will be donated to the relief fund. "So there will be two initiatives from the university as we wish to be on the side of the state and general public to fight the spread of coronavirus in every possible way," the VC said.

Jadavpur University vice-chancellor Suranjan Das said, We have requested teachers, officers and employees to respond to the appeal for contributions to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic. In an appeal, the VC said, "I shall remain grateful if my colleagues can send their contributions to the fund y filling an enclosed format to be mailed to the university office within April 14 and the donated amount will be recovered from the salary of April 2020." Making a similar commitment, St Xavier's University vice-chancellor Father Felix Raj said, fundraising has begun and the authorities are hopeful of handing over the money soon.

The teaching and non-teaching staff of St. Xavier's College (Autonomous) and St Xavier's Collegiate School will also be donating one day's salary. "We aim at handing over a sum of Rs 40 lakh to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund," college Principal Fr. Dr. Dominic Savio S.J said.

The faculty and other employees of Visva-Bharati, a central university located in Santiniketan, will donate one day's salary of the month of March to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

