Robe Lowe, Ryan Murphy developing project on Joe Exotic

Actor Rob Lowe has revealed he is collaborating with his "9-1-1: Lone Star" creator Ryan Murphy for aᨊ project on former zoo owner Joe Exotic, who was recently the main subject of Netflix docu-series "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness". The 56-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Instagram.

"Rob Exotic. UPDATE: Ryan Murphy and I will be developing our version of this insane story. Stay tuned!" Lowe wrote in a post alongside a photo of Joe Exotic with his dog. "Tiger King", a seven-episode series, has become a rage among the audiences ever since it debuted on Netflix on March 20.

The story focuses on Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka "Joe Exotic", a former Oklahoma tiger-zoo owner who’s serving a 22-year prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin, who was trying to shut down his big-cat operation. Previously, "Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon had announced that she will adapt the story for the screen, taking on the role of Baskin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.