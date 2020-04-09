Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Superman & Lois' casts Erik Valdez

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:23 IST
'Superman & Lois' casts Erik Valdez

Actor Erik Valdez, best known for drama series "Graceland", has joined the cast of "Arrow"-verse spin-off "Superman & Lois". Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch are reprising their roles as Superman and Lois Lane in the new series set at The CW.

Valdez will play Kyle Cushing, the husband of Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) in the series, reported Deadline. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the plot follows Superman and Lois as they deal with the stress and pressures that come with being working parents today.

Todd Helbing, who earlier served as a showrunner on "The Flash", will pen the script and executive produce. Greg Berlanti and his Warner Bros TV-based Greg Berlanti Productions top brass Sarah Schechter and DC's Geoff Johns will also serve as executive producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies gain; U.S. jobs, OPEC meeting in focus

Emerging-market stocks and currencies rose on Thursday, eyeing weekly gains, as a softer dollar and hopes coronavirus cases were peaking prompted some buying in risk assets. Still, markets havent yet seen the full extent of the pandemics ec...

Pakistan Army says it shot down small Indian surveillance drone

Pakistan on Thursday claimed that it shot down a small Indian surveillance drone for allegedly violating airspace along the Line of Control. According to a statement by the Pakistan Army, the Indian Quadcopter in a provocative act intruded ...

COVID-19 lockdown: Four held for assaulting cop in Maha

Four persons, including a vegetable vendor and his two sons, were arrested for allegedly assaulting a policeman at Murbad in Maharashtras Thane district amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the police said on Thursday. The policeman, who was deploye...

After months-long delay, UN Security Council to discuss COVID-19 today

The United Nations Security Council UNSC members will on Thursday convene a closed-door meeting with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the COVID-19 via videoconferencing. The meeting is expected to focus on the Secretary-Generals appeal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020