'Superman & Lois' casts Erik Valdez

Actor Erik Valdez, best known for drama series "Graceland", has joined the cast of "Arrow"-verse spin-off "Superman & Lois". Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch are reprising their roles as Superman and Lois Lane in the new series set at The CW.

Valdez will play Kyle Cushing, the husband of Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) in the series, reported Deadline. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the plot follows Superman and Lois as they deal with the stress and pressures that come with being working parents today.

Todd Helbing, who earlier served as a showrunner on "The Flash", will pen the script and executive produce. Greg Berlanti and his Warner Bros TV-based Greg Berlanti Productions top brass Sarah Schechter and DC's Geoff Johns will also serve as executive producers.

