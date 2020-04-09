Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun’s The King: Eternal Monarch unveils behind-the-scenes snaps

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:27 IST
Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun’s The King: Eternal Monarch unveils behind-the-scenes snaps
In one picture from The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min-ho’s character Lee Gon is highly immersed in a book until Kim Go-eun’s Jung Tae-eul arrives. Image Credit: Instagram / SBS Now

Lee Min-ho will make his comeback after around two years of break. The 32-year-old handsome South Korean actor is set to come back in the South Korean television series titled The King: Eternal Monarch, which is scheduled to hit the small screens on April 17, 2020.

Lee Min-ho will be seen playing the role of Lee Gon in The King: Eternal Monarch. Other main actors are Kim Go-eun and Woo Do-hwan, who will be seen playing the role of Jung Tae-eul / Luna and Jo Eun-seob / Jo Young respectively.

Korean channel SBS has released some new behind-the-scenes pictures from Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun-starring TV series The King: Eternal Monarch. The readers must be happy seeing those snaps.

In one picture from The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min-ho's character Lee Gon is highly immersed in a book until Kim Go-eun's Jung Tae-eul arrives. Upon seeing him, he is unable to restrain himself from giving a pleasant smile. Meanwhile, Jung Tae-eul gazes warily back at the emperor from across the table in a scene that is certain to make viewers' hearts flutter.

"Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun, who have made complete transformations into Lee Gon and Jung Tae-eul, will give viewers heart-warming feelings not unlike a warm spring breeze," The King: Eternal Monarch's producer said, as reported Soompi.

"The unique romantic chemistry that Lee Minho and Kim Go-eun will display in The King: Eternal Monarch will, like a spring shower, soak viewers' hearts with emotion," the producer added.

The King: Eternal Monarch is a story about a Korean emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min-ho) who tries to close the doors to a parallel world which was opened by demons who were unleashed by a deity into the human world, and a detective Jung Tae-eul (Kim Go-eun) who tries to protect the people and the one she loves.

Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun-starring The King: Eternal Monarch will be premiered on Friday, April 17, 2020 and will be consisting of 16 episodes. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean television series.

Also Read: Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo's $11mn mansion demolished, Actor owns luxury house in Hawaii

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

`Pakistan angling to bring COVID-19 initiatives under SAARC secretariat to block India's proposals'

Pakistan has been angling to bring the coronavirus-related interactions under the formal SAARC umbrella by seeking to involve its secretariat in an attempt to get free hand to block Indias initiatives, government sources said and noted that...

BTS’s 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes first to receive 'quadruple-million certification'

BTSs latest album Map of the Soul 7 has become the first and so far, the only artist in Gaon history to receive an official quadruple-million certification which had sold over 4 million copies. BTS becomes the first artist to receive quadru...

FOREX-Dollar steadies ahead of U.S. jobs data

The dollar held firm on Thursday, but selling pressure may be in store later with U.S. jobless data due at 1230 GMT expected to show claims near record highs.Economists have forecast weekly U.S. jobless claims of 5.25 million, which would m...

Killing time in lockdown rally champ Loeb eyes new challenges

Nine-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb says he has no trouble finding ways to lift his spirits and pass the time during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Dirt-biking through the kitchen, driving Formula 1 on a games console, and emb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020