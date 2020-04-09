Lee Min-ho, Kim Go-eun’s The King: Eternal Monarch unveils behind-the-scenes snaps

Lee Min-ho will make his comeback after around two years of break. The 32-year-old handsome South Korean actor is set to come back in the South Korean television series titled The King: Eternal Monarch, which is scheduled to hit the small screens on April 17, 2020.

Lee Min-ho will be seen playing the role of Lee Gon in The King: Eternal Monarch. Other main actors are Kim Go-eun and Woo Do-hwan, who will be seen playing the role of Jung Tae-eul / Luna and Jo Eun-seob / Jo Young respectively.

Korean channel SBS has released some new behind-the-scenes pictures from Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun-starring TV series The King: Eternal Monarch. The readers must be happy seeing those snaps.

In one picture from The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min-ho's character Lee Gon is highly immersed in a book until Kim Go-eun's Jung Tae-eul arrives. Upon seeing him, he is unable to restrain himself from giving a pleasant smile. Meanwhile, Jung Tae-eul gazes warily back at the emperor from across the table in a scene that is certain to make viewers' hearts flutter.

"Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun, who have made complete transformations into Lee Gon and Jung Tae-eul, will give viewers heart-warming feelings not unlike a warm spring breeze," The King: Eternal Monarch's producer said, as reported Soompi.

"The unique romantic chemistry that Lee Minho and Kim Go-eun will display in The King: Eternal Monarch will, like a spring shower, soak viewers' hearts with emotion," the producer added.

The King: Eternal Monarch is a story about a Korean emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min-ho) who tries to close the doors to a parallel world which was opened by demons who were unleashed by a deity into the human world, and a detective Jung Tae-eul (Kim Go-eun) who tries to protect the people and the one she loves.

Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun-starring The King: Eternal Monarch will be premiered on Friday, April 17, 2020 and will be consisting of 16 episodes. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean television series.

Also Read: Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo's $11mn mansion demolished, Actor owns luxury house in Hawaii

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.