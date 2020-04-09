Left Menu
Development News Edition

Altered Carbon Season 3 may not be possible before 2022, Know more on Anthony Mackie’s returning

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:47 IST
Altered Carbon Season 3 may not be possible before 2022, Know more on Anthony Mackie’s returning
Altered Carbon Season 3 will continue taking place over 360 years in the future. Image Credit: Facebook / Altered Carbon

Altered Carbon Season 3 is one of the most anticipated since Season 2 dropped its finale on February 27, 2020. The third season is expected not to be released before February 2022 as there was a gap of two years between Season 1 and 2. Read the texts below to know more in details.

Altered Carbon Season 3 will continue taking place over 360 years in the future. The first season's most episodes were set in the year 2384 in a futuristic metropolis known as Bay City. Anthony Mackie joined the Cyberpunk series' cast as the latest incarnation of Envoy Takeshi Kovacs.

Takeshi Kovacs, a political operative with mercenary skills, is the sole surviving soldier of the Envoys, a rebel group defeated in an uprising against the new world order. In the first season, set 250 years after the Envoys are destroyed, his stack is pulled out of prison by 300-year-old Meth Laurens Bancroft, one of the wealthiest men in the settled worlds. Bancroft offers him the chance to solve a murder—Bancroft's own—to get a new shot at life. In the second season, set 30 years later, Kovacs, now in a new sleeve, continues to search for his lost love and Envoy leader Quellcrist Falconer.

There is no official confirmation on the cast of Altered Carbon Season 3. We are looking forward to the creators to announce it soon. However, here are the names of original cast members who are expected to be present in the third season – Anthony Mackie as Kovacs, Yun Lee as Takeshi Kovacs, Chris Conner as Edgar Poe, Simone Missick as bounty hunter Trepp, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer and Dina Shihabi as Dig 301.

Fans are passionately waiting to see Anthony Mackie returning for Altered Carbon Season 3. Unfortunately, we need to wait for a long time for the series to premiere. However, we can expect a trailer once the global lockdown is withdrawn and everyone gets back to their work.

Altered Carbon Season 3 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British coronavirus death toll rises to 7,978, up 881

The United Kingdom coronavirus death toll rose by 881 to 7,978 people as of 1600 GMT on April 8, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.As of 0800 GMT on April 9, a total of 243,421 had been tested, of which 65,077 tested positive, ...

4 fishermen drown, 2 missing in AP boat capsize

Four fishermen drowned and two others were missing after their boat capsized in backwaters in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Thursday. A group of 19 fishermen were returning to Urlagonditippa village after fishing in the...

New York sees drop in new hospitalizations, deaths keep rising

New York saw a sharp drop in the number of people newly admitted to a hospital in the past 24 hours to the lowest level in the coronavirus crisis, a sign that social distancing steps are working, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.Cuomo...

Two coronavirus deaths reported in AP, toll rises to six

Eds Adds details Amaravati, April 9 PTI Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, taking the toll to six so far, while 15 new cases were also reported during the day, making it an aggregate of 363. One more pati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020