Altered Carbon Season 3 may not be possible before 2022, Know more on Anthony Mackie’s returning

Altered Carbon Season 3 is one of the most anticipated since Season 2 dropped its finale on February 27, 2020. The third season is expected not to be released before February 2022 as there was a gap of two years between Season 1 and 2. Read the texts below to know more in details.

Altered Carbon Season 3 will continue taking place over 360 years in the future. The first season's most episodes were set in the year 2384 in a futuristic metropolis known as Bay City. Anthony Mackie joined the Cyberpunk series' cast as the latest incarnation of Envoy Takeshi Kovacs.

Takeshi Kovacs, a political operative with mercenary skills, is the sole surviving soldier of the Envoys, a rebel group defeated in an uprising against the new world order. In the first season, set 250 years after the Envoys are destroyed, his stack is pulled out of prison by 300-year-old Meth Laurens Bancroft, one of the wealthiest men in the settled worlds. Bancroft offers him the chance to solve a murder—Bancroft's own—to get a new shot at life. In the second season, set 30 years later, Kovacs, now in a new sleeve, continues to search for his lost love and Envoy leader Quellcrist Falconer.

There is no official confirmation on the cast of Altered Carbon Season 3. We are looking forward to the creators to announce it soon. However, here are the names of original cast members who are expected to be present in the third season – Anthony Mackie as Kovacs, Yun Lee as Takeshi Kovacs, Chris Conner as Edgar Poe, Simone Missick as bounty hunter Trepp, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer and Dina Shihabi as Dig 301.

Fans are passionately waiting to see Anthony Mackie returning for Altered Carbon Season 3. Unfortunately, we need to wait for a long time for the series to premiere. However, we can expect a trailer once the global lockdown is withdrawn and everyone gets back to their work.

Altered Carbon Season 3 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

