Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bollywood actors reading favourite books during lockdown

Bollywood beauties Madhuri Dixit Nene and Jacqueline Fernandez are putting their leisure time to good use by reading their favourite books during the lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 22:26 IST
Bollywood actors reading favourite books during lockdown
Bollywood actors Madhuri Dixit Nene and Jacqueline Fernandez (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood beauties Madhuri Dixit Nene and Jacqueline Fernandez are putting their leisure time to good use by reading their favourite books during the lockdown. Both the actors documented their reading moments on Instagram by sharing pictures.

While the 'Kick' actor is currently reading English writer Nick Hornby's novel 'Funny Girl,' the Dhak Dhak girl has famous South African comedian Trevor Noah's autobiographical book 'Born a Crime' on her current reading list. Madhuri Dixit also shared a quote that she came across while reading the book and said that quarantine has got her into thoughts about the practice of gratitude in daily life.

" Came across this quote - "Being chosen' is the greatest gift you can give to another human being." from the book - Trevor Noah, Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood," she wrote in the caption. "How often do we feel grateful for the ones we have in our lives? #QuarantineGotMeThinking," the caption further read.

With the coronavirus spread shuttering the entertainment industry many Bollywood celebrities are currently under self-isolation mode and are using their free time to do something different every day. With 591 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total count of coronavirus positive cases on Thursday climbed to 5,865, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN makes new appeal for women, hard-hit by virus job losses

The United Nations called Thursday for women to be at the heart of economic reconstruction efforts as the world grapples with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, warning that most women face a greater risk of poverty. Although COVID-19 m...

HC no to stall newspapers over fears of coronavirus, says it will violate fundamental rights

The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to stall publication of newspapers and dismissed a plea challenging the exemption given to print and electronic media from the national lockdown for coronavirus, observing a vibrant media was an ass...

Muslim organisations, civic society members urge Shah to stop 'harassment' of activists, students

Muslim organisations and civic society members on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to stop the harassment of social activists and students by the Delhi Police during the ongoing lockdown. The letter claimed that th...

Coronavirus cases in Ireland top 6,500, ICU admissions stablise

The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland rose by 500 to 6,574 on Thursday, the highest daily total so far, although health officials said a stabilisation in the numbers admitted to intensive care units was encouraging.There has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020