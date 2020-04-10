Netflix releases trailer of new dating series 'Too Hot to Handle' with a naughty twist

Netflix has released a trailer for its new dating series 'Too Hot to Handle'. The show features ten single people who are now allowed to kiss or have any other sexual physical contact.

The streaming service is already enjoying a huge year in the dating shows like 'Love Is Blind', but its next romantic reality series, 'Too Hot To Handle', is a completely different beast.

There are conditions to your stay in the show which includes no kissing or any sexual contact which an Alexa-like robot tells them once they're settled. Contestants who break that rule lose money from their eventual 100,000 dollars grand prize.

Netflix shared the first promo of the show on Twitter and wrote, "Too Hot To Handle is our next truly wild dating experiment."

Too Hot To Handle is our next truly wild dating experiment pic.twitter.com/OyoTUBXZ2z — Netflix (@netflix) April 10, 2020

Ten singles contestants from all across the globe will come together in the paradise for what they think is going to be the sexiest summer of their lives only to discover that money will be deducted from the group's final pot for every sexual encounter that goes down which includes kissing also.

This is the third in a line of new Netflix reality shows that have debuted in 2020. It all started with the social media-based competition show 'The Circle' on Jan. 1, followed by blind dating show 'Love Is Blind' on Feb. You can watch 'Too Hot to Handle' starting from Friday, April 17.

