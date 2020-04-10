Left Menu
Babylon Berlin Season 4 cast revealed, Know Henk Handloegten’s opinion on its release period

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 10-04-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 23:00 IST
According to Handloegten, Babylon Berlin Season 4 will follow Volker Kutscher’s third novel Goldstein more closely. Image Credit: Facebook / Babylon Berlin

When is Babylon Berlin Season 4 going to be released? Fans are passionately waiting for the fourth season of the German neo-noir television series for since February 28, 2020. Read the texts below to get more details on the imminent season.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 does not have an official release date. The fourth season will launch early this year as the series' writer-cum-creator-cum-director, Henk Handloegten gave hints on Internet that he and his team members are working fast to complete the series.

The cast of Babylon Berlin Season 4 includes the like of Volker Bruch, Liv Lisa Fries, Leonie Benesch, Lars Eidinger, Misel Maticevic, Fritzi Haberlandt and Karl Markovices. Apart from them, there are other actors like Hannah Herzsprung, Jordis Triebel, Jens Harzer, Benno Furmann, Thomas Thieme and many more.

Fans are curious to know whether Babylon Berlin Season 4 will be coming back. You will be happy to know that the series co-creator Henk Handloegten confirmed that the series would be returning. "We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," Henk Handloegten said.

According to Handloegten, Babylon Berlin Season 4 will follow Volker Kutscher's third novel Goldstein more closely. "The next one which is called Goldstein, and that's the third book, will be our fourth season. That is a book that we will base a lot of storylines on," he opined.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 may not have its official release date, but it is likely to be released in 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

