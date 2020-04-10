Left Menu
Pirates of the Caribbean 6 update: Names of actors revealed, Will Johnny Depp return?

Updated: 10-04-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 01:29 IST
Pirates of the Caribbean 6 update: Names of actors revealed, Will Johnny Depp return?
Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will also see the returning of Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs. Image Credit: Facebook / Pirates of the Caribbean

All the previous movies have done beautiful business in the box office. That's the reason, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is one of the most anticipated movies fans have been looking forward for a long time. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

The avid movie lovers are curious to know the names of the actors who will be returning in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. For the last few weeks, many outlets are creating rumors that Johnny Depp will not return in the sixth franchise. But there is no confirmation on this update.

Thus, we believe Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will see the retuning of Johnny Depp to reprise his everyone's lovable character Captain Jack Sparrow, without whom the movie seems to be incomplete. Apart from Johnny Depp, you will also see the returning of Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley as Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann respectively.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will also see the returning of Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs.

With over USD 4.5 billion worldwide, Pirates of the Caribbean collection is the 14th highest-grossing movie of all time and it was the first franchise to gross USD 1 billion globally. The fifth half of the franchise was launched in the 12 months 2017 and since then hundreds of thousands of persons are eagerly ready to know about Pirates of The Caribbean 6, multiple sources revealed.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 was expected to be released in this year. But the chance of its release in 2020 seems to be impossible due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The current situation has stopped all the projects in the entertainment industry across the planet.

We are yet to get an official trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The (imminent) sixth installment does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

