Family Man’s Shreya Dhanwanthary working on micro-series on lockdown

Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary of "The Family Man" fame is set to make her directorial debut with a micro-series called "A Viral Wedding: Made In Lockdown". The actor said the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, pushed her to make the home-made show. Shreya made her acting debut last year with "Why Cheat India" (2019) opposite Emraan Hashmi and was also seen in Amazon's "The Family Man".

Titled "A Viral Wedding…" the micro-series is created by Shreya along with cinematographer-publicity photographer Pratha Narang and has been mentored by "The Family Man" director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. "It is India's first micro-series, shot, edited, conceptualized and created during the lockdown. This is for all of you at home from our homes. We all have shot at home with no equipment, it is home-made, it has really felt to it and people will relate to it," Shreya told PTI.

Shreya said Raj encouraged her to creatively explore newer ways of storytelling. "Raj and I got along very well and we were talking about a lot of things, like taking bigger risks in storytelling, narrating real stories. Soon, a fully formed idea came to me. I thought of doing something about the current scenario. "Nobody had ever thought that the entire world would be on pause mode. This is unprecedented. It is an attempt to reflect on the reality of the situation in a light-hearted way through this micro-series." "A Viral Wedding", is the story of a social media influencer (Shreya), who refuses to cancel her wedding due to lockdown. "It is a journey from that day onwards. You will have to see whether the wedding happens or not. The decision taken by the PM about lockdown seemed like an interesting idea to explore. I was sure I want to do this in a light-hearted way because there is so much more happening. It is an attempt to make people smile." Besides Shreya, the show also features Amol Parashar, Sunny Hinduja, Aishwarya Chaudhary, Aritro and Sharib Hashmi among others.

Shreya said the shoot is over and the team is giving final touches to a few episodes. The series is likely to come out next week. Shreya will also be seen in the upcoming second season of "The Family Man".

